“Folks, I want to get serious with you,” Host Carl Higbie intoned Saturday on Newsmax’s Wake Up America.

Speaking with former Donald Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort (who recently admitted to sharing campaign data with a suspected Russian asset), Higbie proceeded to offer up an utterly bizarre defense of the former president following the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago.

“The detailed inventory they just released said that there were a number of folders with classified markings — now folks, I have dozens of these,” Higbie said — holding up a sheet market “top secret” like those seen in the photo the DOJ released in its court filing late Tuesday. “This is a top secret marker, okay? There’s a little line in fine print that says ‘This cover sheet is not classified,’ okay? They found dozens of folders with this on it, but nothing in the folders. What’s the problem?”

So Higbie, apparently, believes that Trump took dozens of empty top secret folders with him from the White House. Makes sense. Who couldn’t use some extra folders, right? Sure beats having to run to Office Depot.

Manafort, as you might expect, totally went along for the ride.

“It doesn’t mean anything,” said Manafort, who got a full pardon from Trump in late 2020. “What you just said is exactly right.”

Watch above, via Newsmax.

