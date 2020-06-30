Politico reporter Ryan Lizza asked White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Monday if President Donald Trump believes it is good that the South lost the Civil War, prompting her to label the question “absolutely absurd.”

“Does President Trump believe that it was a good thing that the South lost the Civil War?” he asked.

“Well, your first question is absolutely absurd. He’s proud of the United States of America,” McEnany replied.

Lizza also asked if the president planned to ban the Confederate flag at his rallies, following NASCAR’s decision to do so earlier this month after the police killing of George Floyd on May 25.

“Second, with regard to our statues, Americans oppose tearing down our statues,” McEnany answered. “There is a Harvard/Harris poll released just last week that shows 60 percent of respondents said the statue should remain, and 71 percent said local governments should block groups from physically destroying the statues. So he stands on the side of preserving our history.”

Trump has already signed an executive order that works to protect statues and federal monuments from vandalism:

I just had the privilege of signing a very strong Executive Order protecting American Monuments, Memorials, and Statues – and combatting recent Criminal Violence. Long prison terms for these lawless acts against our Great Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2020

The exchange between Lizza and McEnany also mirrors one between former press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and White House reporter April Ryan, during which Ryan asked if the White House believed slavery was wrong.

Watch above, via the White House.

