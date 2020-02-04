President Donald Trump will appear before a joint session of Congress Tuesday night to deliver the fourth and final State of the Union speech of his first and possibly only term as president. The address is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. EST.

Trump’s speech is coming at a remarkable time in his embattled presidency. Ongoing impeachment proceedings appear to be set to wrap up Wednesday with an almost certain Senate vote for acquittal, though many Senate Republicans have publicly said they think the president behaved improperly in his dealings with Ukraine.

Sen. Joe Manchin raised the specter of a presidential censure during Monday’s closing arguments of the impeachment proceedings, so while it looks almost certain that Trump will not be removed from office, it’s not as though the ordeal has been easy on his administration.

Or has it? A newly released Gallup poll shows Trump’s approval rating at a record 49% during his presidency.

The big three cable networks — CNN, Fox News, and MSNBC — will all be covering the big speech tonight, and all will be live afterward for hours of analysis. Mediaite will be covering the president’s State of the Union, as well as the cable news reactions afterward.

Watch live above, via the White House.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]