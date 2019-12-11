Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), in a determined interrogation of Inspector General Michael Horowitz Wednesday on Capitol Hill, succeeded in knocking down President Donald Trump’s administration’s claims about the Russia investigation being based on a “bogus narrative.” But the senator failed to get Horowitz to say that the Carter Page FISA warrant yielded any “useful information,” despite being renewed three times.

In a thorough exchange during Wednesday afternoon’s Senate Judiciary committee hearing, Blumenthal got Horowitz on the record disputing a number of comments made by Trump and Attorney General William Barr. Notably, Horowitz stated that he found no evidence the FBI; tried to overthrow the presidency, planted informants in the Trump campaign, or tried to entrap Trump campaign officials.

“Would you agree with the contention that the Russia investigation including the [special counsel Robert] Mueller investigation was a quote unquote ‘bogus narrative’?” Blumenthal asked.

“We don’t address the Russia investigation or take issue with its handling at all in this report,” Horowitz replied.

Later, Blumenthal said, “far from being a bogus narrative, the Russia investigation produced 37 individual indictments, 7 convictions, 5 prison terms, and hopefully, will send a message to adversaries — the Russians and other nations that Mr. Mueller warned about — that there will be action taken against them.”

At one point though, Blumenthal couldn’t pin down Horowitz on a point he sought to establish — that the FISA warrants on Trump campaign adviser Carter Page garnered relevant information.

“Based on your experience … there’s a reason why warrants are renewed,” Bluementhal said. “They’re renewed because they are producing useful information, correct?”

“Or they should be producing useful information, is how I’ll phrase it,” Horowitz said.

“And your review of those warrants would indicate that they were producing useful information, correct?” Blumenthal asked.

Not so fast, said Horowitz.

“I’m not sure that’s entirely correct,” Horowitz said. “And I don’t know how much I can say about that in this setting.”

“Well they were producing information?” Blumenthal said — trying to salvage his line of inquiry.

“They were producing information, I’m not sure how I would characterize whether they were helpful or not,” Horowitz replied.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

