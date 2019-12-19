President Donald Trump again insinuated that his supporters have to flush their toilets “ten times” in a row, during a rally at Battle Creek, Michigan, on Wednesday, where he even performed sound effects for the excrement slamming into the water.

“I came into office, I did a lot of this. Sinks, showers, all of the stuff, I did a lot of it, no water comes out. You have areas where there is so much water you don’t know what to do with it. You turn on the shower, you’re not allowed to have any water anymore,” claimed President Trump. “I mean, we do a lot of it. Dishwashers, we did the dishwasher, right? You press it. Remember the dishwasher? You’d press it, boom, there would be like an explosion, five minutes later, he opened it up, the steam pours out, the dishes. Now you press it 12 times, women tell me, again, they give you four drops of water, and there are places where there’s so much water they don’t know what to do with it.”

“By the way, by the time they press it ten times, you spend more on water and electric, don’t forget,” he continued. “The whole thing is worse because you’re spending all that money on electric, so we’re bringing back standards that are great and better machinery.”

“And we’re doing it with a lot of other things, dishwashers and, you know, I won’t tell you one of the things because every time I tell you they do a big number on it,” President Trump declared, pointing to the press. “You know the one I’m talking about, right? Sinks, showers, and what goes with a sink and a shower?”

“Ten times, right? Ten times. Bomb. Bomb. Not me, of course, not me, but you. Him,” the president explained. “But I never mention that, because one time I mentioned all three. I said sinks, showers, and toilets. The headline was Trump with the toilets, they don’t even mention… So I didn’t mention that, okay? I go off the record. But you know what? It’s terrible. You wanna wash your hands, you turn on the sink, no water comes out, so you leave the water on ten times as long, it’s the same thing. You have a shower. Drip. It’s no good for me.”

It wasn’t the first time this month that President Trump commented on the flushing habits of Americans.

“People are flushing toilets 10 times, 15 times, as opposed to once,” the president complained two weeks ago. “They end up using more water. So EPA is looking at that very strongly at my suggestion.”

