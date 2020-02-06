WATCH: Trump Addresses Nation After Impeachment Acquittal

President Donald Trump is offering remarks on Wednesday’s impeachment acquittal in a national address scheduled for 12 p.m. EST.

Trump started the day by addressing the National Prayer Breakfast Thursday morning and opened with a remarkably bitter attack on his political rivals.

Trump opened his appearance at the breakfast by first holding up a USA Today newspaper bearing the headline “Acquitted” as he walked into the event. He then dove right in and started attacking those who pushed for his removal from office.

“As everybody knows, my family, our great country, and your president have been put through a terrible ordeal by some very dishonest and corrupt people. They have done everything possible to destroy us and by so doing, very badly hurt our nation. They know what they are doing is wrong, but they put themselves far ahead of our great country.”

Trump continued shortly afterward by taking shots at Senator Mitt Romney and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The president alluded to how Romney invoked his faith while voting in favor of his impeachment, and also once again rejected Pelosi’s claim that she prays for him.

“I don’t like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong. Nor do I like people who say, ‘I pray for you,’ when they know that that’s not so. So many people have been hurt and we can’t let that go on. And I’ll be discussing that a little bit later at the White House.”

Trump will certainly use this address to claim victory for the impeachment acquittal and call out those political rivals that he views as having treated him unfairly.

