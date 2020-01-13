President Donald Trump was greeted with cheers as he entered the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, alongside first lady Melania Trump where the NCAA College Football Playoff National Championship game is currently underway.

Donald Trump is announced as cheers erupt in the Superdome at the CFP National Championship Game pic.twitter.com/8fv53PQR9t — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) January 14, 2020

Washington Post White House reporter Josh Dawsey added that some boos could be heard in the crowd ahead of the game when Trump walked across the field before standing at attention during the national anthem, but the crowd mostly cheered for the president.

Donald and Melania Trump crossed over the field to the approval of many in the crowd roaring cheers including, “USA, USA” and “Four More Years” loudly.

Mostly cheers for President Trump tonight at national championship with some boos. Loud chants of “USA” broke out as he walked across field. pic.twitter.com/WGOhalclpQ — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) January 14, 2020

