WATCH: Trump Greeted with Cheers at College Football Championship Game

By Zachary PetrizzoJan 13th, 2020, 9:20 pm

President Donald Trump was greeted with cheers as he entered the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, alongside first lady Melania Trump where the NCAA College Football Playoff National Championship game is currently underway.

Washington Post White House reporter Josh Dawsey added that some boos could be heard in the crowd ahead of the game when Trump walked across the field before standing at attention during the national anthem, but the crowd mostly cheered for the president.

Donald and Melania Trump crossed over the field to the approval of many in the crowd roaring cheers including, “USA, USA” and “Four More Years” loudly.

 

 

