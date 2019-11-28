President Donald Trump made an unscheduled Thanksgiving visit to U.S. troops at Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan, Thursday, where he delivered a speech on a variety of topics including military equipment, the October raid on ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, and Conan the dog.

President Trump’s assistant and White House director of social media, Dan Scavino, also posted several clips of the president’s trip to Bagram Airfield on Twitter.

🚨MOMENTS AGO🚨

President @realDonaldTrump visits U.S. Soldiers at Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan…. pic.twitter.com/HpHd6PxEqn — Dan Scavino Jr.🇺🇸 (@Scavino45) November 28, 2019

United States Army General and the 20th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley introduces the 45th President of the United States @realDonaldTrump at Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan. HAPPY THANKSGIVING!!🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/uMRA5t5yyk — Dan Scavino Jr.🇺🇸 (@Scavino45) November 28, 2019

Live on CNN’s Newsroom, Thursday, Pentagon correspondent Barbara Starr declared, “I suspect at this point either he has just left or is about to leave, because security for these trips, for any president of the United States, is always very tight.”

“The trips are not announced and anyone who is traveling with him certainly is sworn to secrecy. It is very dicey business to get a president in and out of a warzone. They come in on aircraft, they have to be protected in the skies at all time,” she explained. “Usually there are helicopters and radars and other assets up for a full, what you would call an air defense picture, to protect against any possibility of the aircraft being shot at or the president’s party being attacked on the ground.”

