President Donald Trump and his supporters are still mad at Fox News.

The president took a shot at his favorite network at a rally in Dalton, Georgia on Monday night, criticizing an unnamed talking head on Fox News for questioning why he was seeking to overturn the results of the presidential election in Georgia.

“I watched some of the people on Fox,” Trump said. “I had no choice. I had no choice. I had to. I didn’t have enough channels.”

He added that the unnamed pundit was “a very fine woman, actually.”

The crowd booed loudly. Sean Hannity, the Fox News host who was airing the rally, cut away shortly after the comment.

