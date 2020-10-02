President Donald Trump walked from the White House to Marine One to be taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday afternoon.

The White House announced Friday that Trump — who announced he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for Covid-19 — would be taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure and stay there for the next few days.

In the video, the president can be seen walking from the White House to Marine One. He is wearing a mask, and gives a thumbs up to cameras.

Trump’s physician announced Friday that Trump was “fatigued but in good spirits” and has been given experimental therapeutics, including an “antibody cocktail” to fight the coronavirus. CNN reported the president also has a fever.

The White House said Trump was being taken to the hospital to be monitored, and that the move shouldn’t be seen as a sign that his condition has deteriorated.

Watch above his walk above, via Fox News. Below, watch the helicopter take off.

The president also posted a brief statement to Twitter:

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]