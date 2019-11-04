Welcome to 2019: Hillary Clinton Beats Donald Trump in a New Fox Presidential Poll

Assuming President Donald Trump survives the Ukraine scandal and is not removed from office in an impeachment, the world will find out in approximately one year whether he gets to have a second term in office. And according to a new poll, Trump is still overshadowed by his 2016 opponent.

Fox News released a poll on Sunday that supports previous findings that half of the country wants Trump impeached and removed from office. The poll found that Trump’s approval rating currently stands at 42 percent among the voters, but most interestingly, it found that if Hillary Clinton was up against Trump again, she would beat him 43 to 41.

Reminder: Clinton is not in the 2020 race, though she did draw intrigue lately by flirting with the possibility of entering the competition to troll Trump. While Clinton lost to Trump 304-227 in the 2016 electoral college, she won the popular vote with almost 3 million more votes than Trump.

Trump has complained about Fox’s polling on him in the past, and yesterday, he said they the network should “get themselves a new pollster” to replace the “lousy” one they have making their polls now.

