‘We’re Gonna Shove This Up Your A**!’ Steve Bannon Rages at Bill Barr’s Take That Trump is ‘Toast’

Steve Bannon, the one-time chief strategist for former president Donald Trump, raged against Trump’s former attorney general Bill Barr, who tore down Republican arguments against the federal indictments that were unsealed last week.

On his War Room podcast, Bannon slammed Barr for holding back the investigation into President Joe Biden, claiming that Barr could have brought charges against the “Biden crime family” when he was attorney general, with former Trump advisor Rudy Giuliani and former federal prosecutor Robert Costello getting the case in front of a grand jury. Now that Barr is speaking out against Trump, Bannon is less than pleased:

“Forget this Trump stuff, that’s all nonsense. We’re gonna get to the heart of the matter. And Bill Barr, you can get up there and say this is a great case… We’re gonna shove this up your ass, okay? We’re gonna shove it up your ass. You are freaking guilty of treason. You’re guilty of treason and [former Trump impeachment lawyer Robert] Ray’s guilty of treason. You had this information and we can prove you had it.”

Giuliani, who was Bannon’s guest, could be heard laughing in the background. Robert Ray, who represented Trump during his first impeachment, told MSNBC that this was a “very serious case” against Trump, but maintained that it was ultimately up to a jury to deem the evidence worthy of conviction.

Supporters of the twice-indicted former president are up in arms despite mounting evidence of alleged mishandling of classified documents, among other charges against him. But during his appearance on Fox News over the weekend, Barr laid bare just how dire Trump’s legal situation is, saying that Trump is “toast” if just half of what is in the 37-count indictment is proven true. Barr also dismissed the Republican arguments against the charges, calling them “facially ridiculous.” Trump called his former AG a “gutless pig” on his Truth Social account, dismissing Barr as just a “disgruntled former employee.”

