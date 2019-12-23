So over the weekend there was some news concerning the future Donald J. Trump presidential library.

It includes both Florida and Vanilla Ice, so yeah, it’s an odd one.

According to the Palm Beach Post, real estate broker James Arena has an idea for where the 45th president’s library should be:

A Palm Beach County trailer park could be the site of a future Donald J. Trump presidential library. That’s the vision of James Arena, a real estate broker and resident of Briny Breezes, the 43-acre coastal town just south of Boynton Beach that’s made up entirely of a mobile home park. Arena, an avid Trump supporter, says he thinks he can convince the president to buy the land and turn it into a personal monument.

Arena claims he reached out to Vanilla Ice about the idea, and Ice subsequently “ran it by Don Jr.” and afterwards “called me back and said, ‘Man, I think they’re really into it.'”

Both men have denied having such discussions. A spokesperson for Don Jr. told The Daily Beast in a statement, “Don hasn’t spoken to anyone about building a presidential library and has never even met Vanilla Ice.”

Meanwhile, Vanilla Ice tweeted Saturday, “I don’t know Donald Trump Junior., don’t understand why they said that? but if they want me to build a library In Palm Beach on the ocean, I’m in. #VanillaIceProject”

I don’t know Donald Trump Junior., don’t understand why they said that? but if they want me to build a library In Palm Beach on the ocean, I’m in. #VanillaIceProject — Vanilla Ice (@vanillaice) December 22, 2019

The president himself was asked earlier this year about where he might want his presidential library. He mentioned Florida as he talked about how “I have a lot of locations.”

