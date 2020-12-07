Joe Scarborough did not particularly care for President Donald Trump’s recent claim that he and all the rally-goers were “victims,” which he proclaimed during a Saturday night political event in Valdosta, Georgia. In fact, it’s fair to say that it really pissed the Morning Joe co-host off, and with good reason, based on how he explained his piqued response.

The 7 AM hour of the MSNBC morning show opened with a montage of some of Trump’s most noteworthy comments from a long and rambling rally designed to get out voters for the January 5th run-off elections for two Georgia senate seats. But Trump often went off script in the roughly two-hour speech, which included a strange riff about how all were victimized.

“The system will be fixed when these people get in,” Trump said during the rally. “They’ll get in, and we’ll fix this system. Because we’re all — we’re all victims. Everybody here, all the thousands of people here tonight. They’re all victims. Every one of you.”

“What a loser,” Scarborough flatly stated. And he was just getting warmed up.

“This has been the Republican party’s strategy now for the past 25 years, they’re victims,” the Morning Joe co-host continued. He then went after what he labeled as “rich, spoiled, white billionaires” who claim to be victims.”They’re all victims of people that fly around in private jets are victims. The people that belong to exclusive country clubs are victims.”

Who is Scarborough referring to? “The people like Donald Trump, who were born rich, screwed up, will die rich anyway because they have a safety net of daddy’s money, they have trust funds. They’re all victims.”

“How sad and how pathetic and how grotesque that they have convinced themselves — they do I hear it every day. I hear it every day. Rich lawyers, rich doctors. Rich professionals,” he continued, “Rich guys all talking about what victims they are, ‘Hollywood’s victimizing me.'” He then mocked these people who claim victimhood then go out and buy another “$80,000, $100,000 car.”

“And just all of them went to the military academies, all whining about their victimhood,” he kept going. “What wusses. How unmanly. How weak. How pathetic to constantly talk about your victimhood status. It’s all you’ve done for a quarter of a century.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

