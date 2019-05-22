comScore

White House Aides Tried to Stop Trump from Doing Speech Railing Against Democrats: ABC News

By Josh FeldmanMay 22nd, 2019, 12:43 pm

The surprise speech President Donald Trump gave blasting the House’s investigations led by Democrats following the Mueller probe was apparently planned in advance.

After Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday morning Trump engaged in a cover-up, the president was clearly steamed. The infrastructure meeting with Pelosi and Chuck Schumer ended early as Trump, per multiple reports, went on a tear about the investigations and stormed out.

White House staffers helped set up the Rose Garden event held afterwards in which Trump railed against the investigations, but ABC News is reporting that some Trump aides tried to stop him:

The New York Times reported, meanwhile, that Trump stormed out of the meeting with Pelosi and Schumer after just 3 minutes.

