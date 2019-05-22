The surprise speech President Donald Trump gave blasting the House’s investigations led by Democrats following the Mueller probe was apparently planned in advance.

After Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday morning Trump engaged in a cover-up, the president was clearly steamed. The infrastructure meeting with Pelosi and Chuck Schumer ended early as Trump, per multiple reports, went on a tear about the investigations and stormed out.

White House staffers helped set up the Rose Garden event held afterwards in which Trump railed against the investigations, but ABC News is reporting that some Trump aides tried to stop him:

Senior administration sources @ABC News some aides close to President tried to stop him for marching to the Rose Garden for that event just now. Sources tell me & @KFaulders the president was mad from first thing this morning & comments by Speaker Pelosi pushed him over the edge — John Santucci (@Santucci) May 22, 2019

From @Santucci: Sr level admin sources tell ABC some aides close to President tried to stop him from going to Rose Garden. Trump acc to sources, was mad from 1st thing this AM and Pelosi remarks on "cover-up" pushed him over the edge. So he demanded to go out & speak to cameras. — Karen Travers (@karentravers) May 22, 2019

The New York Times reported, meanwhile, that Trump stormed out of the meeting with Pelosi and Schumer after just 3 minutes.

