White House Releases Memo of First Trump-Zelensky Call, Undermines ‘Root Out Corruption’ Claim

By Connor MannionNov 15th, 2019, 10:30 am
Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images.

The White House released a transcript of President Donald Trump’s first call with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, which does not mention corruption as the Trump admin had said.

The transcript was released while former Amb. Marie Yovanovitch began testifying to Congress about Trump allegedly pressuring Ukraine for his political benefit.

Many commentators were quick to point out that a previous readout of the call said that Trump and Zelensky had discussed rooting out corruption in the country, but the newly-released transcript shows that Trump does not talk about corruption in any way during the call.

