White House Reportedly Still on the Hunt for Trump Schedule Leaker: Narrowed Down to Three Suspects

Remember two months ago when Axios published President Donald Trump‘s private schedules that included quite a bit of unstructured “executive time”?

At the time the White House was on the hunt for the leaker, and it’s still going on.

There’s been a crackdown, though, on how the schedule is distributed, per the New York Times:

There are no more email attachments, according to two officials. Instead, the president’s daily private schedule is now shared on SharePoint, a Microsoft product that allows an administrator to monitor who has viewed the document.

And one source told the Times that “based on how often people view the schedule, and when its contents become public, the White House has narrowed down its search for the schedule ‘leaker’ to three potential culprits.”

Back in February, acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said they were close to finding out who leaked the schedules.

People close to Trump told the paper that the crackdown on schedule leaks in particular is “important to creating a functional work environment, based on trust, in the White House.”

Meanwhile, it’s been months since that anonymous “I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration” op-ed and there have been no reported developments on that front.

You can read the full report here.

[image via screengrab]

