White House Twitter Account Blasts Congress After Trump Fumes: They Don’t ‘Care About Governing’

With President Donald Trump going on a tear against the Democratic-led House for the multiple ongoing investigations, the official White House Twitter account also blasted the House in a tweetstorm this afternoon.

Trump was fuming today after Speaker Nancy Pelosi said he engaged in a “cover-up.” He abruptly ended their meeting on infrastructure and then went to the Rose Garden to denounce the House investigations.

And in case his main point was lost, Trump later tweeted, as he ripped the investigations, “You can’t investigate and legislate simultaneously – it just doesn’t work that way. You can’t go down two tracks at the same time.”

….But they really want a do-over! You can’t investigate and legislate simultaneously – it just doesn’t work that way. You can’t go down two tracks at the same time. Let Chuck, Nancy, Jerry, Adam and all of the rest finish playing their games…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 22, 2019

The official White House account followed up with tweets blasting Democrats for not doing more to serve the American people and engaging in “political theater.” They criticized the Democrats for not focusing more on issues people care about, like infrastructure.

This week, Congress reminded Americans exactly why its public approval rating is 20%. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 22, 2019

The media tells us that Americans are hopelessly divided. Yet almost everyone agrees that Congress isn't doing its job. It doesn’t take a polling expert to tell you why. Voters want Washington to solve problems. To help make their lives better. Not to put on political theater. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 22, 2019

Americans know the drill: Careerist politicians yell. They stage hearings. They make themselves look busy. And then do *nothing* of actual substance. No one is buying it. 4% of Americans today say they have a high level of trust in our country's legislative branch. 4 percent. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 22, 2019

Congressional Democrats don’t even pretend to care about governing now. Not fixing our immigration system.

Not rebuilding our infrastructure.

Not lowering prescription drug prices. Not anything the American people want and need Washington to help fix. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 22, 2019

Donald Trump is President largely because Americans couldn’t stand another minute of Washington's do-nothing, business-as-usual, never-ending partisan Beltway spectacle. And this week, in the halls of Congress, the swamp proved that it hasn’t listened to a single word of it. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 22, 2019

[image via Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP / Getty Images]

