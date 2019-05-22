comScore

White House Twitter Account Blasts Congress After Trump Fumes: They Don’t ‘Care About Governing’

By Josh FeldmanMay 22nd, 2019, 4:32 pm

With President Donald Trump going on a tear against the Democratic-led House for the multiple ongoing investigations, the official White House Twitter account also blasted the House in a tweetstorm this afternoon.

Trump was fuming today after Speaker Nancy Pelosi said he engaged in a “cover-up.” He abruptly ended their meeting on infrastructure and then went to the Rose Garden to denounce the House investigations.

And in case his main point was lost, Trump later tweeted, as he ripped the investigations, “You can’t investigate and legislate simultaneously – it just doesn’t work that way. You can’t go down two tracks at the same time.”

The official White House account followed up with tweets blasting Democrats for not doing more to serve the American people and engaging in “political theater.” They criticized the Democrats for not focusing more on issues people care about, like infrastructure.

[image via Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP / Getty Images]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: josh@mediaite.com Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: