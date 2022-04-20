Piers Morgan has a new show coming soon and the first episode appears to be everything he and Fox Nation would want to be, at least judging by a recently released preview.

The 30-second preview video reveals what looks like a comparative interview between host and former President Donald Trump and features Morgan flatly telling his guest “you lost!”

Trump, of course, has insisted he only lost the 2020 general election due to widespread voter fraud despite a complete lack of evidence that shows that to be the case.

The preview video comes complete with the sturm and drang of dramatic music and shows Trump telling his host “I’m an honest man” and “much more honest than you.”

Trump and Morgan have a history working together on Celebrity Apprentice in 2008, which Morgan won.

Piers Morgan’s new show Uncensored debuts on TalkTV in the UK on April 25th and streams on FOX Nation in the US.

Watch above via Fox Nation.

