President Donald Trump again attacked The New York Times for publishing a story about Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and insulted gathered reporters in the Oval Office as a “joke.”

“Everybody has read it,” Trump said. “They laugh at it. It is another media disaster. The media has lost so much credibility in this country. Our media has become the laughingstock of the world. When you look at what they did to justice Kavanaugh and so many other things last week. I think this is one of the worst weeks in the history of the fake news media.”

“You can’t do worse than some of the stories you missed over the last week or two but the media of our country is laughed at all over the world now. You are a joke,” he continued.

Trump also admitted he hasn’t bothered to read the story in question, which detailed allegations about Kavanaugh’s behavior in college.

