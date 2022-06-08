11 -Year-Old Uvalde Student Tells Congress Harrowing Story of How She Covered Herself in Classmate’s Blood to Survive Shooting

A young girl from Uvalde, Texas went into haunting detail as she told Congress how she survived the attack that left 19 children and 2 adults dead at Robb Elementary School.

The House Oversight Committee held a hearing on gun violence Wednesday which consisted of horrific details from the Uvalde shooting, plus the emotional testimony of those whose loved ones were wounded or killed in the recent spate of America’s mass shootings. The committee heard pre-recored testimony from Miah Cerrillo, an 11-year-old Robb Elementary student, who described what happened when the Uvalde shooter forced his way into her classroom.

We were just watching a movie and then [my teacher] got an email and then she went to go lock the door and he was in the hallway and they made eye contact and then she went back in the room and she told us go hide. And then we went to go hide behind the teacher’s desk, and behind the backpacks, and then he shot the little window, and then he went to the other classroom…There is a door between our classrooms, and he went through there and shot my teacher and told my teacher ‘goodnight’ and shot her in the head.

Cerrillo then spoke about what happened when the shooter started attacking her fellow students:

“He shot some of my classmates and the white board. I went to the backpacks, he shot my friend that was next to me, and I thought he was going to come back to the room so I grabbed the blood and I put it all on me”

Asked what she did next, Cerrillo said “I just stayed quiet, and then I got my teacher’s phone and called 911.”

“What did you tell 911?”

“I told her that we need help and to send the police into our classroom.” Cerrillo said.

In the weeks following the shooting, the Uvalde police department has come under heavy criticism over indications that they failed to take immediate action to stop the massacre despite 911 calls from the school. The Justice Department recently announced they will conduct a review on the law enforcement response from that day.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

