1619 Project’s Nikole Hannah-Jones Argues Parents Shouldn’t Say What is Being Taught in Schools

Nikole Hannah-Jones, the creator of the New York Times’ 1619 Project, has argued that parents should not decide what is being taught in schools.

Hannah-Jones sat down with Chuck Todd on Sunday’s Meet the Press, during which she noted that Terry McAuliffe, the former Democratic governor of Virginia, was “panned” for arguing that parents should not be telling schools what to teach their children.

“Well, I would say the governor’s race in Virginia was decided based on the success of a right-wing propaganda campaign that told white parents that they needed to fight against their children being indoctrinated as race – as being called racists. But that was a propaganda campaign,” said Hannah-Jones.

She went on to agree with McAuliffe’s statement, saying, “I don’t really understand this idea that parents should decide what’s being taught.”

“I’m not a professional educator,” she added. “I don’t have a degree in social studies or science. We send our children to school because we want them to be taught by people who have an expertise in the subject area. And that is not my job.”

Hannah-Jones added that while McAuliffe was condemned for the statement, she viewed the claim as a “fact.”

“But that’s just the fact. This is why we send our children to school and don’t homeschool because these are the professional educators who have the expertise to teach social studies, to teach history, to teach science, to teach literature. And I think we should leave that to the educators.”

