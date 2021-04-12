60 Minutes addressed the controversy surrounding last week’s report that focused on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and his state’s use of the Publix supermarket chain as a means to distribute vaccinations for his constituents. But they did so in a manner that is likely to fan the flames of criticism instead of dousing them with any responsibility.

Last week the CBS Sunday night news magazine drew heavy and bipartisan criticism for editing comments made by DeSantis during a back and forth with Sharyn Alfonsi, the correspondent who filed the original report. By cutting DeSantis’ comments for time, many feel they changed materially what he said in a biased and irresponsible manner.

The august news magazine show ends nearly every program with a viewer mail segment, and Alfonsi addressed the feedback by curiously opening with praise.

“In the mail this week comments on our story about disparities in the distribution of Covid-19 vaccine in Palm Beach County, Florida,” Alfonsi opened. “Viewers focused on an exchange Governor Ron DeSantis at a press conference. Some viewers, including a retired newsman, applauded the story.” She then read from an edited letter saying “Ron DeSantis will continue to deny, refute… call your reporting a witch hunt. I can only hope that you continue to investigate and expose the truth.”

She then pivoted to “more comments” which she described as condemning her editing and reporting. “Shameful biased reporting– at is what you are guilty of. You are no longer journalists, but lobbyists and advocates.”

Alfonsi then followed with a second letter, reading: “I have watched 60 minutes for decades. After your biased piece on Governor DeSantis, I will only watch it one more time– just to see if you broadcast this message.”

60 Minutes producers felt it more important to dedicate precious time to prove to some critic that they would air his critique than to actually address any questionable editing. The CBS news program had previously released a statement defending their selective editing, which combined with the odd segment featured above, suggests certain defiance amid vocal criticism.

Watch above via CBS.

