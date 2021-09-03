9/11 Family Member Hopeful But Wary of Biden Ordering Declassification Review: We’ve Been ‘Screwed Over’ by Gov’t for 20 Years

President Joe Biden has ordered a declassification review of documents in the FBI’s 9/11 investigation, something 9/11 families have been calling on him to do for weeks.

These families said the president would not be welcome at memorial events on the 20th anniversary of September 11th unless he took action to declassify those documents and “finally plac[e] the values of truth, justice, and accountability before the interests of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

Brett Eagleson, whose father Bruce was killed at the World Trade Center, appeared on CNN last month with Michael Smerconish to implore Biden to “be our champion” and declassify the documents.

Now that Biden has announced a declassification review, Smerconish — guest-hosting Cuomo Prime Time — brought Eagleson back on to ask for his reaction.

“Are you satisfied tonight?” Smerconish asked.

“I think I’m going to withhold those sentiments until we have documents in hand, fully unredacted,” Eagleson said.

He’s encouraged by Biden taking “a great first step,” but is wary because of how former presidents never got this done.

We are still apprehensive, we’re apprehensive by the fact that the people that are cast with reviewing these documents are the same people that have been covering these documents up. So our ask tonight is that we would love for the author of the April 4th, 2016 FBI review to lead this effort, but I think this is a great first step, Michael, and I think more to come, but the proof will be in the pudding, but I’m excited to see what happens next. But we need the president to hold strong, do not let the bureaucracy snow him. Do not trust the FBI. It’s the same people that have been throwing us under the bus for 20 years that are now leading this declassification review.

Smerconish asked if Biden will be welcome at memorial events on 9/11.

Eagleson reiterated he wants to “see what happens” because “we’ve been screwed over for 20 years by our own government.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

