When Jon Stewart demanded renewed congressional support for the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund last week, the former Daily Show host was flanked by several first responders who continue to cope with the aftereffects of the attack. One of them, Luis Alvarez announced on Tuesday night that he has entered hospice care.

Alvarez, a former detective for the New York Police Department, wrote a message on Facebook sharing the news with his followers, and adding that there “is nothing else the doctors can do to fight the cancer.”

“The day after my trip I was scheduled for chemo, but the nurse noticed I was disoriented. A few tests later they realized that my liver had completely shut down because of the tumors and wasn’t cleaning out the toxins in my body and it was filling up with ammonia, hence the disorientation,” Alvarez wrote. “So now I’m resting and I’m at peace. I will continue to fight until the Good Lord decides it’s time.”

Alvarez contracted liver cancer after his first response efforts to the World Trade Center attacks, and he joined Stewart last week to slam Congress for not acting upon the funding bill’s renewal. During his testimony, Alvarez told legislators that he has already gone through 68 rounds of chemotherapy and would have a 69th round the next day.

“I should not be here with you, but you made me come,” Alvarez said. “You made me come because I will not stand by and watch as my friends with cancer from 9/11, like me, are valued less than anyone else because of when they get sick and die.”

