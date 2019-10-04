MSNBC host Chuck Todd grimly recounted what he described as a “brutal week” for President Donald Trump that paints a “damning portrait of this president” abusing his power.

“This is not a circumstantial case. This is direct evidence. This is a first-person testimony and it was a brutal week for this president,” Todd said on Meet the Press: Daily Friday. “This isn’t the Mueller report and the fog of that … This is straightforward.”

“The evidence now is piling up against the president,” he said, adding it looks “overwhelming” and pointing to testimony from Kurt Volker, a report of GOP Sen. Ron Johnson confronting Trump on a quid pro quo and damaging text messages between Trump’s diplomats.

Todd also argued the whistleblower complaint is essentially “irrelevant” now because there is corroborating evidence for all of the allegations within the complaint.

“That was the allegation,” Todd said. “We now have the evidence that supports everything in that complaint and then some. And we now have presidential communications, public statements, call notes, State Department text messages, the official testimony. All of it paints this damning portrait of this president using his office to pressure foreign governments to help him win an election. And now it’s all on the record.”

