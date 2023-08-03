Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s former longtime lawyer and fixer, spoke with CNN’s Alisyn Camerota on Wednesday night about the most recent federal indictment charging Trump with four counts related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Cohen spoke of Trump’s inner circle and how the six unnamed coconspirators listed in the indictment, many of whom have been unmasked by the media, are likely to flip on Trump. Cohen went even further and argued that some of the key players no named in the indictment are likely already cooperating – namely Jared Kushner.

“Jack Smith is not allowing anybody to escape. So each and every one of them knows that this is me that they’re talking about. And I think it’s necessary for me to have my attorneys reach out to Jack Smith and his team to ensure that at least I have an opportunity to provide information if they haven’t already. Like, I’m a firm believer that Rudy Giuliani has already spoken,” Cohen said.

“What makes you think that?” Camerota asked.

“Because I understand Rudy. Rudy has no interest in spending his remaining days on this planet behind bars for Donald Trump,” Cohen replied, adding:

In fact, you know, I think the more important thing in this indictment to look at are not who the six coconspirators are, but rather who is missing from this indictment. Like, for example, you don’t see any mention of Mark Meadows. You see nothing of Jared Kushner. Jared Kushner was the secretary of everything. How is it possible that he is not listed here? He was there. He was on Donald’s lap the entire time from the day Donald entered the White House to the day that he left.

“So how do you explain it?” Camerota pressed.

“I believe he’s probably a cooperating witness,” Cohen claimed.

“Jared Kushner, that’s interesting, because people have pointed out that Mark Meadows is conspicuously absent from the indictment. But, Jared Kushner’s his son in law. You think that his son in law would cooperate against Donald Trump?” asked a stunned Camerota.

“Oh, in a heartbeat. Do you think Jared is any different than Donald? Do you think that Donald wouldn’t throw Jared under the bus in order to save himself? The answer is an emphatic yes,” Cohen insisted.

“And you think the same is true of Mark Meadows?” she followed up.

“Absolutely. Well, what’s the one thing that Bill Barr said that I totally agree with, that Donald doesn’t care about anyone or anything other than himself. He’s a one way street. And if that means that Jared has to go down or Mark Meadows or Rudy Colludy or Eastman or any of them, he doesn’t care. That’s just who he is,” Cohen concluded.

Watch the full clip above via CNN.

