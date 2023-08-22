‘A Dark Reality’: CNN Reports On Death Threats Received By Fulton County Sheriff’s Employees, Families

CNN’s Nick Valencia called death threats received by Fulton County Sheriff’s employees and their families “a dark reality” as they prepared for Donald Trump and 18 co-conspirators to turn themselves in on election tampering charges.

“There are growing security concerns right now in Atlanta ahead of former president Trump’s expected surrender on Thursday at the Fulton County jail,” said Anchor Breanna Keilar. “A source telling CNN that the sheriff’s office staff are actually being threatened there.”

“Yeah, these threats are becoming a dark reality for those who dare to try to hold the former president accountable,” Valencia said, continuing:

A law enforcement source with knowledge of this situation tells me that these threats are coming directly to the leadership at Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, and they include death threats, as well as threats to the personal homes of these leaders here at the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. So, in addition to the sheriff here, Pat Labat, in addition to him dealing with the logistical nightmare that comes with the defendants, 19 of them turning themselves in to this jail here, he’s also now having to deal with the safety of his deputies. We understand that these threats are under investigation, as are the threats made to the Fulton County grand jurors that we reported last week. And authorities are telling us that they’re being very close to the vest when it comes to releasing information officially about these threats because they don’t want to jeopardize any potential leads.

On Tuesday, former pro-Trump attorney John Eastman and Georgia poll worker Scott Hall turned themselves into the jail and received no “preferential treatment,” according to CNN. Trump has said he will turn himself in on Thursday when he is expected to be fingerprinted and photographed for a mug shot that the sheriff said he will release to the media.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

