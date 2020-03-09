Stephanie Ruhle spoke with MSNBC colleague Nicolle Wallace this afternoon after a “crazy” day on the NYSE.

The Dow closed down over 2000 points Monday. Ruhle said, “It’s been scary all day. Yes, we saw that happen in part fueled by corona, but what really pushed it overnight was this oil price war.”

There are concerns on Wall Street about the impact of coronavirus and Ruhle remarked, “The president is still just not being honest and upfront about the impact and the spread of corona!”

She brought up President Donald Trump’s tweet downplaying concerns before Wallace played video of Larry Kudlow and Kellyanne Conway saying late last week this is being “contained.”

When Wallace asked “how the markets feel being lied to,” Ruhle said, “Not good… People are dumbfounded, saying this isn’t even Larry Kudlow’s job, what in the world is he doing talking about this.”

She said that for Kudlow and Conway to say it’s contained is just a “flat-out lie.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]