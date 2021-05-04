‘A Great Catch is Now on the Market!‘ The View Riffs on Bill and Melinda Gates’ Divorce Announcement

The hosts of The View discussed Bill and Melinda Gates’ divorce announcement on Tuesday — Joy Behar quipping that it’s not all bad news.

“A great catch is now on the market!” she said while the hosts were addressing the couple’s surprising statement.

Whoopi Goldberg opened the segment by noting that many were caught off guard by the announcement, especially as the couple built a still functioning foundation together, and had been married for 27 years.

While Sara Haines admitted that she was surprised by the news, she noted that the divorce rate has nearly tripled since the 1990s for couples who are 65 years old and older.

“Well, you know, I was thinking about it. First of all, a great catch is now on the market,” Behar added. “Just saying.”

Behar went on to claim that Bill is “not the most fascinating … but, you know” — perhaps referencing his estimated net worth of $124 billion.

“This couple are very consistent here. Think about it. They now are in their 50s, and they’re saying, I don’t want to spend the rest of this very short time I have left in this situation,” she added. “It’s the same as giving their mothers –money — away. Not their mothers, their money. That was a slip.”

Sunny Hostin revealed she was saddened by the news, noting that those who have been in relationships for so long know “what makes your partner tick.”

“Most therapists say there are three things that break up a marriage. It’s sex, kids, and money. They got $130 billion. They got the kids. I don’t know. I don’t know,” she added, coming dangerously close to saying that the Gates have simply lost their butterflies.

“Maybe she found someone to walk on the beach with, Sunny,” Behar speculated. “Or maybe not. Don’t — yeah. Meghan, what’s your thoughts on this?” Goldberg said, cutting in.

“I think marriage, no matter who you are and what you do, it’s a gamble and you got to roll the dice if that’s what you are going to do,” added Meghan McCain. “And this past year in particular, a lot of my friends have gotten a divorce, like, more than I would have predicted, and people that I thought were in probably great marriages and, you know, I think the pandemic has had a lot to do — you’re stuck in a house with the person that you are married to. I called it marriage on acid the past year, and I don’t like to judge.”

McCain then went into the range of relationships and marriages one can be in, especially now that sexual diversity has been largely normalized by younger generations.

“I’ve talked about on this show how I have close friends who are in polyamorous relationships and they’re super happy,” she said. “I have friends who are in open marriages. I have friends who are swingers, you know, I think millennials have a totally different perspective on sex and marriage than generations previously, and I’m not surprised.”

“This is a crazy world we’re in, and what works for one person doesn’t work for anybody else,” she continued. “And honestly, Whoopi, one of my best friends in the world, Josh, said yesterday, my life is now like Whoopi’s. I don’t want anybody in my house. Because that’s what you say about marriage and that’s how he feels.”

After having a good laugh, Goldberg simply wished the former couple the best — noting that being on display is often uncomfortable.

Watch above, via ABC.

