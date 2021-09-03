A Fox News special on Sunday will feature never-before-heard phone calls made on 9/11 as the Twin Towers in New York City were attacked.

This special – airing on Sunday at 10 p.m. ET ahead of the 20th anniversary of the tragedy – is called “The Lost Calls of 9/11” and is narrated by Bill Hemmer. It will be available on Fox Nation, the channel’s streaming platform, following the broadcast.

The special features a Houston man, Rick Harold, who purchased a piece of used computer equipment in 2010 for $300 “with hopes of reselling it for a profit,” narrated Hemmer in a promo obtained by Mediaite.

“Not knowing exactly what he bought, Rick took the machine home, plugged it in and turned it on,” said Hemmer, who added that “the machine was commonly installed in Wall Street banks, specifically, on trading room floors.”

“There was no denying what was on the recovered tape,” narrated Hemmer. “These were calls made from a trading floor at One World Financial, directly across from the World Trade Center on the morning of Tuesday, September 11th.”

In total, there were 103 never-heard-before calls on that equipment.

Another of the promos, also obtained by Mediaite, features a father, Gerry Kirkwood, who was working on Wall Street trying to call his daughters, Joann and Kathleen.

“This is the first time that Joann and Kathleen have heard their father’s voice from the morning of Sept. 11,” narrates Hemmer.

“Yeah, a plane crashed into a building,” said an unidentified man to Kirkwood.

“Holy sh*t. It’s right here,” replied Kirkwood. “I’m looking at it. Everybody’s running here.”

“Yeah, it’s right outside,” said the unidentified man.

“Holy sh*t,” said Kirkwood. “Let me call you right back.”

Trying to reach his daughters, Kirkwood reaches what appears to be a female receptionist.

“Yeah, Joanne Skully, please,” said Kirkwood, only to be told she was not available.

“This is important, okay? This is her dad,” he said.

“Okay, dad,” said the unidentified female.

“Now I work downtown on Wall Street,” said Kirkwood.

“I’m alright … everything … a plane just hit the World Trade Center,” he added.

“Oh my G-d,” said the female.

“She might be nervous because I work right across the street,” said Kirkwood.

“Please, if she calls in or when she comes in,” he added. “Just let her know I’m fine.”

“I will definitely tell her,” said the woman.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com