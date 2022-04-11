Position Player Takes the Mound for the Rays and Throws a 43 Mile-Per-Hour Pitch That Gets Smoked for a Grand Slam

Trailing 9-1 during Monday’s game against the Oakland Athletics, Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash opted to spare his bullpen from further work.

Cash sent outfielder Brett Phillips to pitch the top of the eighth inning and his windup was nothing short of preposterous. Moreover, Phillips threw only one type of pitch – an eephus-like creampuff reminiscent of the ball Tony Perez smacked for a home run off Bill Lee in the 1975 World Series.

Phillips’ approach served him well enough in his first inning of work. After getting a long fly-out from Cristian Pache, he gave up an infield single to Tony Kemp. On the next pitch, Elvis Andrus grounded into a 5-4-3 double play to end the inning. Phillips threw five pitches in the eighth.

The ninth did not go as smoothly. Phillips loaded the bases on a walk, followed by a double, and another walk. After falling behind 2-0 to Sheldon Neuse, he threw a pitch that Neuse promptly crushed into the seats in left field. Phillips got out of the inning after getting Pache to fly out for the second time in two innings.

According to ESPN, the pitch was clocked at 43 mph.

All told, Phillips pitched two innings and allowed four earned runs on three walks. The Rays dropped the contest 13-2, taking their first loss of the young season.

He also made this incredible catch a few batters before giving up the home run.



The pitching appearance was the second of Phillips’ Major League career. Last year he gave up one earned run in an inning of work. His career E.R.A. stands at 15.00.

Watch above via NBC Sports California.

