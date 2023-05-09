‘A Reasonable Conclusion’: Fox News Analyst Shoots Down Trump Calling Sexual Assault Verdict Part of a ‘Witch Hunt’

Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum asked Fox News contributor and legal analyst Andy McCarthy to weigh in Tuesday on former President Donald Trump’s reaction to being found liable of sexually assaulting E. Jean Carroll by a New York jury.

“Just once again, this is the response from the former president to this verdict that happened in New York. He has said all along, basically along these lines, he says, ‘I have absolutely no idea who this woman is,’ all in caps. ‘This verdict is a disgrace, a continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time,’” MacCallum began, reading Trump’s reaction on Truth Social.

“And Andy, I was just asking you sort of the big picture here, because there are, we see it in the polls. There are a lot of people who have watched this presidency and believe that he has been under constant attack. And for many of them, they will say this is just another example of that,” MacCallum asked McCarthy, a longtime conservative voice and contributing editor at National Review.

“Yeah. I think the part the problem with that, Martha, you may be right. Maybe that’ll be the conclusion. I suspect the conclusion instead. For a lot of people will be that a witch hunt is a sort of an obsession. That you go on forever in an investigative fashion, chasing after a case that doesn’t really exist,” McCarthy began, adding:

Whereas in this instance, people brought forward evidence, and it was presented to a jury not to like a panel of Democrats. And they’ve unanimously found that he’s liable. And I think, again, they did it in a discriminating way. So they were not willing to say that he committed rape. I suspect what happened here is because of the lack of forensic support for Ms. Carroll’s story, the jury was only willing to go as far as the corroboration she had in the way of these other witnesses who came forward, who didn’t allege that they were raped. They alleged that they were subjected to sexual assault and and touching, but not rape. And that’s where the jury ended up. So I don’t think this is a case where he’s going to be able to say that everybody had it in for him.

“It looks to me like this jury looked at this pretty carefully and came to a reasonable conclusion. Do I know what happened any more than anyone else does other than the people who were there? Of course not. But this does not, this is not the same thing as a witch hunt,” he concluded.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

