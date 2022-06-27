‘A Sad Statement’: Martha MacCallum Dings Blue States for Welcoming Women Seeking Abortions

Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum panned blue state governors for welcoming out-of-state women who seek abortions.

Last week, the United States Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade and declared that abortion is not in fact a constitutionally protected right. Writing for the majority in Dobbs v. Jackson’s Women’s Health Organization, Justice Samuel Alito said abortion is a state issue.

During a discussion on the decision’s political impact on the upcoming midterm elections, MacCallum noted a recent NPR/PBS poll showing 62% of voters said the court’s decision makes them more likely to vote in November.

She asked Fox News contributor Juan Williams if the abortion issue can “overcome” prevailing negative sentiment about the economy. Williams noted a Fox News poll indicating that abortion is the second-most important issue for voters, behind inflation. He also cited data showing a decline in the Supreme Court’s approval rating.

MacCallum then referenced political leaders in Democratic-run states and cities who have signaled to women out of state that they are welcome to seek healthcare in these places:

When you look at the fact that you have companies fleeing places like New York and Chicago… and also Los Angeles, California, and yet now those cities and states – I know Governor Hochul talked about this – basically like, “If you want an abortion, please come to our city.” I just thought that’s kind of a sad statement, right? “I’m sorry the companies are fleeing, but boy we’re gonna be your place to come for an abortion.”

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) and New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) have vowed to ensure abortion access for all women, including those from other states.

