Fox News anchors John Roberts and Gillian Turner discussed the likelihood of a right-wing boycott of Skittles on Monday and noted that Bud Light was canceled for a much smaller scale reason.

“Some critics now saying Skittles could meet the same fate as Bud Light, thanks to a new advertising campaign as part of their Pride campaign,” Roberts reported. “The iconic candy brand’s newest packaging feature is the phrase ‘Black Trans Lives Matter.’ And some consumers are now calling for a boycott of the candy. The comparison comes as Bud Light sales dropped more than 20% over the summer after featuring transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney on one of its cans. Yep. That’s the interesting thing about the Bud Light story is that it wasn’t an ad campaign.”

“It wasn’t even an ad campaign,” Turner agreed.

Roberts, who appeared to be losing his voice a bit, noted it was more of a one-time “partnership.”

“Bud Light made a single can with Dylan Mulvaney’s picture on it and gave it to her,” Roberts concluded.

“It was basically a personalized swag bag for her, and even that sparked resistance, the likes of which is now, you know, national news. It’s interesting, huh? Yeah. Also, Skittles got a lot of other problems. They’re being sued. I was reading about the use of red dye in their products. The entire state of California apparently wants to ban them. Red dye is, uh, arguments about whether it’s carcinogenic or not for humans,” concluded Turner.

