Chris Matthews opened Monday night’s Hardball with a brief announcement that he will be retiring. After speaking for two minutes, the program went to commercial.

When the show returned from the ad break, Steve Kornacki was on screen instead of Matthews and he was visibly shocked by Matthews’ sudden announcement.

“That was a lot to take in just now, I’m sure,” Kornacki started. “I’m sure you’re still absorbing that and I am too.”

“Chris Matthews is a giant, a legend, it’s been an honor for me to work with him, to sit in here on occasion, and I know how much you meant to him, and I know how much he meant to you. And I think you’re going to miss him and I know I’m going to,” he added.

Collecting his thoughts, Kornacki took another commercial break before continuing on with the show as normal.

