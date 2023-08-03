A Sullen Frank Luntz Warns That Conflicting Realities Portrayed On Cable News A Sign Of ‘The Beginning Of The End’ For The U.S.

Veteran GOP political pollster and campaign operative Frank Luntz joined CBC Canada’s Politics and Power on Thursday to discuss the latest indictment of Donald Trump.

“Mr. Luntz was on this show during the January 6th attack on Capitol Hill. Frank, thanks very much for joining us,” began host David Common.

“Well, hopefully it will not be as emotional today as I was that evening,” Luntz replied.

“Yeah, you were emotional. It was an emotional evening. You were describing it as a disgrace what was happening in the United States. You were angry at Donald Trump, who was then the president. And now here we are, Those two and a half years later, he’s facing criminal charges, quite a few of them, this time over his role in the events that day. So your thoughts now?” Common asked.

“Well, here’s the problem. I stayed up all night into the morning listening to our cable news networks describe what was happening. And you had one completely different scenario on one network than you had on another network or the third network. It’s not that we disagree with solutions or disagree with the problems. We don’t even agree on the same facts anymore,” Luntz replied, adding:

And depending on where you get your news, it’s frankly to affirm rather than inform. And I don’t know how you address that. I don’t know how you bring people back together and most importantly, with what has happened with President Trump. I don’t know how you instill accountability anymore.

“Can you see? To put it bluntly, can you see a future, a bright future for your country?” Common asked.

“Nah, let’s put it the other way. Could this be the beginning of the end? And it’s now conceivable,” a sullen Luntz responded.

“It’s the same thing I feel towards AI. There’s a 10% likelihood that everything goes to hell. Last night, I’m listening on some of these news networks as people are swearing, as they’re talking in a way that I’ve never heard Americans talk on television before. Everything that I thought was impossible is now happening. So if you ask me, how bad can it get, I don’t know. But I know it can be a lot worse. And I know that whatever happens here is coming to you all maybe five years down the road. And it’s a very sad day,” he concluded.

Watch the full clip above.

