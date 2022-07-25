Fox News host Mark Levin claimed the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack crossed a line when it shared video of Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) running from rioters.

Levin, a longtime critic of the committee, said lawmakers violated the Constitution when they spent time during Thursday’s hearing “laughing it up” at Hawley running from a mob.

On Life, Liberty & Levin, the host said, “Congress was never set up to conduct criminal investigations,” before he claimed the “entire enterprise of the Jan. 6 committee is unconstitutional.”

Levin argued the committee is entirely partisan and that fact is “really appalling.” The Fox News host then ripped the committee and its hearings as “illegitimate.”

“Congress isn’t supposed to be doing this,” he said. “How they tried to humiliate Sen. Hawley, it’s really not about Jan. 6.”

One exhibit Thursday showed Hawley expressing solidarity with protestors at the Capitol last January. He later ran from them, as video showed.

Levin accused lawmakers of putting on a show trial to embarrass their political enemies:

Article 1 provides no such authority, none to the Congress of the united States, everything they are doing, which is openly and affirmatively criminal in nature, is a violation of separation of powers that goes back. You can see in Federalist Papers, framers of the constitution mention it. When you get these phony Republicans like [Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) and [Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) waving the Constitution around, they’re not waving around our Constitution, perhaps it’s the 1934 Soviet Constitution, but it ain’t ours… They had a grand old-time at that hearing, laughing it up. They thought it was so cool to embarrass the former president and embarrass Sen. Hawley, and so forth.

Levin concluded, “If we [could access committee members’s iPhones] we would find sleaze all over the place.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com