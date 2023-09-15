Aaron Rodgers Roasts Keith Olbermann for Celebrating His Achilles Tear: ‘Go Get Your Fifth Booster’

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers responded to Keith Olbermann’s celebration of his Achilles tear earlier this week by suggesting Olbermann seek out his fifth coronavirus booster shot during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on Friday.

“Keith Olbermann said that it’s cause you’re not vaxxed you, that’s why it happened,” noted the eponymous host before handing the floor over to Rodgers with an expectant smile.

“Oh yeah? Get your fifth booster, Keith,” suggested Rodgers to laughs. “Bum!”

Rodgers to Keith Olbermann, who said Rodgers got hurt because he’s not vaccinated: “Yeah, get your fifth booster, Keith.”pic.twitter.com/R3uFxa14g9 — uSTADIUM App (@uSTADIUM) September 15, 2023

On Monday night when Rodgers sustained his injury, Olbermann quote-tweeted a video of the play that resulted in it with the caption “Another #SuddenLisfranc due to failure to vaccinate.”

Then, after the Jets’s official Twitter account remarked that things had not gone “the way any of us wanted it to go” before issuing a “get well soon” message to the star quarterback, Olbermann replied “Define ‘any.'”

Rodgers has been an outspoken skeptic of the coronavirus vaccines. In a 2021 appearance on McAfee’s show, Rodgers explained his decision.

“Look, I’m not, you know, some sort of anti-vax flat-earther. I am somebody who is a critical thinker,” he said at the time. “I believe strongly in bodily autonomy and ability to make choices for your body: Not have to acquiesce to some woke culture or crazed group of individuals who say you have to do something. Health is not a one-size-fits-all for everybody.”

On Friday, Rodgers also speculated that he might be able to make it back in time for the NFL playoffs should the Jets qualify for them.

“As Kevin Garnett said, ‘anything is possible'” – Aaron Rodgers on if he can return this year (via @PatMcAfeeShow) pic.twitter.com/2OHCCxiV93 — Jets Videos (@snyjets) September 15, 2023

“What’s happening? Are you coming back for the playoffs this year?” inquired McAfee.

“I’m not gonna make any of those statements, I don’t feel like that’s fair to myself,” answered Rodgers.

“Is it a possibility? chimed in one of McAfee’s co-hosts.

“I think, as Kevin Garnett said, anything is possible,” offered Rodgers.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com