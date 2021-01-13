ABC News senior White House correspondent Cecilia Vega said that, after a second, historically bipartisan impeachment the Donald Trump’s presidential legacy could now be considered even worse that of Richard Nixon, who resigned under a cloud of scandal and threat of impeachment and conviction because of the Watergate investigation.

Speaking with ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos, Vega offered her analysis as the House voted 232 – 197 — with 10 Republicans joining the majority — to impeach Trump for incitement of insurrection over the MAGA mob assault on the Capitol one week before. She noted that just the day before, Trump had been visiting part of the unfinished border wall in Texas, and even signed the wall, as part of his narrative that he is a “law and order president.”

“It’s a bit of revisionist history right now,” Vega said, pushing back on Trump’s self-portrayal. “We are looking, minutes away now, from this president, from President Trump becoming the first president in the history of this country to be impeached twice.”

“We think so much in our country in terms of tarnished legacies of presidents,” she added, moments later. “Former President Nixon comes to mind, a lot of people would say that Donald Trump and the legacy that he is leaving behind after this week surpasses that undistinguished legacy that Nixon has left.”

Watch the video above, via ABC News.

