ABC News Correspondent on U.S. Withdrawal: There Are ‘People Still Stuck in Afghanistan at Home, Afraid, and Feeling Abandoned’

ABC News senior foreign correspondent Ian Pannell somberly reacted to the United States completing withdrawal of all forces from Afghanistan.

Reporting from Doha, Qatar, Pannell reflected on being in Kabul “the day it was liberated, the day the Taliban fled” and then on “the day that the Taliban came back.”

“I think that will leave many Afghans wondering what this was all about, what happened to their hopes, their dreams, the lives that they built,” he told David Muir.

“I’ve done multiple embeds with U.S. troops, with British troops, and of course for them there didn’t seem to be an end in sight for this combat mission. For them, it had to come to an end,” he said.

“Many people will be left questioning tonight about the way those decisions were made, the way the evacuation was handled,” Pannell concluded. “And a final thought really just to those people still stuck in Afghanistan at home, afraid, and feeling abandoned.”

You can watch above, via ABC News.

