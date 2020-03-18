During a Covid-19 press conference, ABC reporter Cecilia Vega confronted President Donald Trump on his “racist” use of the term “China virus,” citing “dozens of incidents of bias against Chinese Americans.”

“Why do you keep calling this the Chinese virus, there are reports of dozens of incidents of bias against Chinese Americans in this country. Your own aide, Secretary Azar says he does not use this term. He says ethnicity does not cause the virus. Why do you keep using this? A lot of people think it’s racist,” Vega asked.

“Because it comes from China,” Trump responded. “It’s not racist at all. No, not at all. It comes from China, that’s why. It comes from China. I want to be accurate.”

Vega continued to press Trump, adding, “And no concerns about Chinese Americans in this country? The aides behind you, are you comfortable with this term?”

“I have great love for all of the people from our country but, as you know China tried to say at one point, maybe they stopped now, that it was caused by American soldiers. That can’t happen. That’s not gonna happen, not as long as I’m president. It comes from China,” the president said.

Watch above, via Fox News.

