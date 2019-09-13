ABC’s Democratic Debate Scores Massive 14 Million Viewers

The third Democratic debate, hosted by ABC News and Univision, averaged an impressive 14 million total viewers with 4 million in the 25-54 demographic, according to early Nielsen ratings.

The numbers are a big jump from CNN’s debates in late July, which averaged 8.2 million viewers on night one and 10.1 million on night two. ABC had some strong competition last night: the return of Thursday night football, which kicked off at 8:20 p.m., around the same time the 10 Democratic candidates for president took the stage in Houston, Texas.

Despite the impressive numbers, however, ABC did not beat NBC’s debates — the first of the 2020 campaign — which brought in 15 million viewers on night one and a whopping 18.1 million viewers on night two. Fox News still holds the record for a primary debate: the 2015 Republican debate in Cleveland, Ohio draw 24 million viewers, with 7.9 million in the demo.

This story is breaking and will be updated…

