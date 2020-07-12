ABC News White House correspondent and White House Correspondents Association President Jon Karl doubled down on his op-ed by tearing into White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Sunday.

Karl joined Brian Stelter to discuss his Washington Post op-ed condemning McEnany for using her position to deny reality and act as an overt political operative for President Donald Trump. Karl explained on CNN that White House press briefings have deteriorated into “political events” when the White House press secretary is supposed to be a public servant who provides information about the president to the media.

“Of course the press secretary serves at the pleasure of the president, but this is a different job,” Karl said. “She’s not the spokesperson for a campaign, she’s not the spokesperson for a political party, she’s the spokesperson for the executive branch of the federal government of the United States. It is a different job, it is not a purely political job and those briefings have begun to look purely political.”

After Karl acknowledged that McEnany has made White House press briefings a regular occurrence again, he continued to say the press secretary’s responsibly is not just to hold them, but to answer the media’s questions. He also called out McEnany’s negative insinuations about reporters before expressing hope that the op-ed would be a “wake-up call.”

“She has used those briefings over and over again to undermine the press, not inform the press,” Karl said. “I hope she will change course. I am glad there are briefings, but I think those briefings, you know, shouldn’t be purely political stunts.”

Watch above, via CNN

