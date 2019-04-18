ABC’s Jon Karl Summarizes Mueller Report: Trump’s ‘Top Advisers Protected Him from Himself’

After reviewing Robert Mueller‘s report on Donald Trump‘s possible obstruction of justice, ABC News’ Jon Karl concluded that the president tried to obstruct multiple times, but couldn’t since his staff wouldn’t let him.

As part of ABC’s live coverage on the Mueller report and the ensuing fallout from its public release, Karl noted a section which described how “the President’s efforts to influence the investigation were mostly unsuccessful, but that is largely because the persons who surrounded the President declined to carry out orders or accede to his requests.”

To paraphrase, Karl said “the president made efforts to interfere with this investigation,” and the bottom-line conclusion is that “The president’s top advisers protected him from himself.”

Sections of Mueller’s report described how former White House counsel Don McGahn once considered resigning from his job after, in the words of Reince Priebus, Trump asked him to “do crazy shit.” Other sections imply that Trump had an intent to obstruct justice, but many of his aides are not being charged because they didn’t carry out his wishes.

