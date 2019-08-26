ABC anchor Lara Spencer has apologized for making fun of Prince George taking ballet as part of his school curriculum.

Spencer laughed last week as she covered the news that the 6 year old heir to the English throne will take dance classes among other subjects in the coming year. The laughter was panned by those who accused Spencer of bullying the prince and mocking male dancers, so on Monday, she used a portion of Good Morning America to apologize.

“I screwed up. I did. The comment I made about dance was insensitive, it was stupid, and I am deeply sorry. I’ve spoken with several members of the dance community over the past few days. I have listened. I have learned about the bravery it takes for a young boy to pursue a career in dance.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com