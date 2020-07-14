ABC’s World News Tonight with David Muir has made history by finishing top in the ratings against not just its network news rivals, but against every single show on broadcast and cable television.

According to data from Nielsen, the ABC newscast was the No. 1 program in all of television last week in the overall ratings category, as well as the advertiser-coveted adults 25-54 and adults 18-49 demographics.

The broadcast averaged a massive 8.96 million total viewers, with 1.72 million in the 25-54 bracket, and 1.154 million 18-49 for the week of July 6. NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt trailed behind — with 7,595,000 overall viewers, 1,485,000 in the 25-54 category, and 1,018,000 18-49. The CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell finished third with 5,421,000 total, 995,000 in the 25-54 demo, and 659,000 in 18-49.

World News Tonight’s ratings triumph marked the first time since Nielsen’s electronic database was started in the 1991-1992 TV season that a network newscast has swept the No. 1 spot for a week in the overall category, the adults 25-54 subset, and the adults 18-49 bracket. The show’s performance among young viewers is particularly eye-catching — given that audiences for networks news programs have long skewed older.

The past week’s numbers are a highlight of what has already been a stellar season for World News Tonight. The broadcast is posting its highest ratings in 17 years, and is on a 15-week winning streak in all demo categories against its network news rivals.

