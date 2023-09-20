‘Absolute Joke!’ Joe Scarborough Goes OFF on House GOP’s ‘Craziest People’ Threatening Govt. Shutdown Just to Raise Money

Have you heard the one about the former Republican Congressman turned influential morning show anchor, whose bread and butter is to regularly criticize the seemingly cowardly behavior of the current House GOP? Oh, you have? Want to hear it again? Cool.

Joe Scarborough did NOT hold back Wednesday morning as the show he co-hosts, Morning Joe, addressed the recent and severe threat to shut down the government by the far right side of House Republicans worried about proliferate spending.

The excerpt of the segment above opens with Washington Post reporter Jacqueline Alemany, who lays out the current quandary House Speaker Kevin McCarthy finds himself, dealing with 11 or so rogue members of the House Republican caucus threatening to shut down the government.

“There are several members who are going to vote no, no matter what, which puts McCarthy in an untenable situation,” she said, adding, “Which is why I think that there is concern growing, especially amongst McCarthy’s allies, that the only outcome, an option ahead here is that a motion to vacate the speaker from McCarthy potentially to lose his job is really the process that’s unfolding at the moment.”

“So I think it’s important that we all just stop for one second here and remind each other this is a clown show,” Scarborough said, echoing the very same words said by GOP Rep. Mike Lawler on CNN Tuesday to Manu Raju. “And these clowns, along with Donald Trump over Donald Trump’s four years in the White House, spent more money over four years than any Congress ever spent in the history of this country or any other country. They accumulated 8 trillion.”

“These people are now saying ‘We’re going to go to the barricades and shut down the government because he won’t cut spending.’ These are the people. They were part of Donald Trump, adding $8.2 trillion to the national debt over four years,” he continued. “Over four years!”

As he went through a list of the significant debt added during other Republican administrations, Scarborough hectored the apparent hypocrisy of House Republicans and their seemingly situational fiscal responsibility.

“And by the way, I’m just going to repeat it again. It’s not like we didn’t warn them. It’s not like I wasn’t tweeting something out every other day. It’s not like I wasn’t going to the Hill talking to them. It’s not like we weren’t saying here they need to stop being reckless,” he added. “They can’t be concerned with only what the Democrats and the White House, but the Democrats and the White House. So suddenly, they’ve remembered that they like balanced budgets.”

Then the Morning Joe host’s tone pivoted from that of a strict teacher to more of an angry fan of a team or club whose poor stewardship has let their legendary team fall under due to leadership.

“It’s just an absolute, absolute joke!” Scarborough lamented before suggesting a bipartisan approach for the embattled House Speaker. “The fact is, Kevin McCarthy doesn’t need these clowns. He can just work with the Democrats because that’s what the Republican moderates said yesterday in the Republican caucus meeting, saying to the clowns, ‘Hey, do you guys want to shut down the government so you can raise more money on social media?’ Because, again, that’s what this is about.”

“They don’t give a damn if they have a majority next year or not.,” Scarborough said, literally pivoting to the “money shot.” “In fact, if they don’t have a majority, they can be even crazier on social media, even crazier on the House floor and raise more money,” he said. “You look at the craziest people in the House Republican caucus that are destroying their chances of a majority right now. They’re the people who make more money in the minority because they can say crazier things on the House floor and on social media.”

“That’s all this is about. Gesturing for money.”

