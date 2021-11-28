Acosta and CNN Medical Analyst Slam Rep. Ronny Jackson Over Covid Conspiracy Tweet: ‘Doctor of Disinformation for the Far Right’

Jim Acosta and CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner bashed former White House physician and current Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) on Sunday for spreading Covid disinformation.

Acosta labeled Jackson as “the doctor of disinformation for the far right,” while Reiner pegged him as “a former doctor.”

Acosta noted that “we’re still dealing with disinformation” and that it is “probably the biggest threat out there right now.”

He then referenced a Saturday tweet from Jackson, in which he claimed the the Omicron Covid variant found in South Africa was the “Midterm Election Variant.”

Jackson, who served as a physician for both former Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, claimed that the variant would be used to “push unsolicited nationwide mail-in ballots.”

Here comes the MEV – the Midterm Election Variant! They NEED a reason to push unsolicited nationwide mail-in ballots. Democrats will do anything to CHEAT during an election – but we're not going to let them! — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) November 27, 2021

“I worked at the White House as a reporter when he was the White House [physician],” Acosta said. “This is just unbelievable. He seems to have become the doctor of disinformation for the far right.”

Reiner agreed with Acosta, and went on to say: “If you’re searching for an explanation for why 50 million American adults have not gotten vaccinated, it comes from people like Ronny Jackson — people who doubt the severity of this pandemic, people who have doubted the consequences of not getting vaccinated, people who have doubted the efficacy of masks.”

“So now as a new potentially dangerous variant is identified, you see this anti-science coming from a former doctor,” Reiner continued. “I call him former doctor because that’s how he behaves. He behaves as a former doctor.”

Acosta interjected, “And doctors don’t say that lightly, by the way.”

Reiner then referenced Jackson’s unproven claim last year that Obama spied on Trump’s campaign.

“President Obama weaponized the highest levels of our government to spy on President Trump,” Jackson tweeted in May 2020. “Every Deep State traitor deserves to be brought to justice for their heinous actions.”

“Ronny Jackson called President Obama a deep state traitor,” Reiner told Acosta. “[Obama was] first of all, was his commander in chief, was his patient, and was also the man who promoted Mr. Jackson to Flag rank. And he called that person a deep state traitor. To me, that tells me all I need to know about Mr. Jackson.”

“I mean, he’s betrayed so much,” Acosta then said. “He’s become an embarrassment.”

