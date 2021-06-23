Acosta Dismisses Idea That Jared, Ivanka Are Distancing From Trump as a ‘Rehab Tour’: They’re ‘Not as Welcome in Polite Society’ Now

Jim Acosta thinks the idea that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are distancing themselves from former President Donald Trump sounds. bit too much like they’re attempting image rehab.

CNN reported earlier that the former president’s daughter and son-in-law are distancing themselves from him because of his “constant harping on the past and his inability to move on.”

Ivanka Trump has also struggled to undo the entanglements caused by the years at her father’s side in the White House, as she seeks a less complicated life for her family, according to two acquaintances. They described her as having to walk a fine line between embracing her father and distancing herself from his election lies… Kushner’s presence, physically and virtually, has become increasingly rare as it became clear that his father-in-law remained preoccupied with the 2020 election, according to one person familiar with the situation.

Acosta told Wolf Blitzer Wednesday, “It’s interesting that Jared and Ivanka are try to distance themselves from Donald Trump, because he could use a family intervention right now with all the crazy conspiracy theories that he’s been glomming onto.”

He went on to say that it’s hard for them to “separate themselves” now when “they were so intimately involved throughout the entire administration”:

This sounds like a rehab tour on the part of Jared and Ivanka. They want to rehabilitate their image somewhat, because as you and I both know, they’re just not as welcome in polite society as they once were.

